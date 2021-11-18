Exchange Income Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

TSE:EIF opened at C$46.05 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.82. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.82. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$34.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77.

EIF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Exchange Income from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$51.70.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

