Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Position Cut by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. trimmed its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $88.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $85.82 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -17.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $1,599,183.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

