Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Stock Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 498.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 67,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,896 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 76.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ES opened at $83.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.04. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.43.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

