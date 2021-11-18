EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Shares Gap Down to $20.05

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 20.05, but opened at 19.00. EverCommerce shares last traded at 17.37, with a volume of 1,963 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EverCommerce from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 23.38.

Get EverCommerce alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 18.36.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of EverCommerce during the third quarter valued at $89,000.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for EverCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.