Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.090-$0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $367.60 million-$367.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $363.20 million.Everbridge also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.190 EPS.

NASDAQ:EVBG traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.95. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $105.23 and a 12-month high of $178.98.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.67. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EVBG shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Everbridge from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Everbridge from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Everbridge in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.00.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $101,935.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Alexander Meredith sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.10, for a total value of $343,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,813 shares of company stock worth $10,584,659 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.