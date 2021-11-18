Ethereum Gold 1-Day Volume Tops $1.00 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold coin can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a market cap of $458,403.53 and $1.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.90 or 0.00218223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00087162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

ETG is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Gold

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

