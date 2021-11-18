Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down to $354.46

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $354.46, but opened at $343.43. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $345.31, with a volume of 22,550 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EL. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

The company has a market cap of $125.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $325.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total transaction of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares in the company, valued at $37,951,435.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 284,333 shares of company stock valued at $95,829,034. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

