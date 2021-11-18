Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Short Interest Update

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 731,700 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the October 14th total of 1,586,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7,317.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,450. Essity AB has a 1 year low of $29.72 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.06.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ETTYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Societe Generale lowered Essity AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. HSBC started coverage on Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.00.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.