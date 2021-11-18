Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 460,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Essential Utilities worth $21,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,559,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essential Utilities by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 82,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Essential Utilities by 9.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Daniel Schuller sold 2,000 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,084,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.11 and a 52 week high of $51.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.2682 per share. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.64%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WTRG. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas. The Regulated Water segment includes water and wastewater regulated utility companies.

