Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Dundee Precious Metals in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 14th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.32 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday.

DPM opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$7.18 and a 12 month high of C$9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Dundee Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, insider Dundee Precious Metals Inc. purchased 771,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,807,889.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 771,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,807,889. Also, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 32,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.40, for a total value of C$309,260.00. Insiders bought 1,053,300 shares of company stock worth $8,017,377 in the last 90 days.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.