Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $36.46 and a 1 year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $582,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter valued at about $784,588,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 136.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,213,030 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $209,508,000 after buying an additional 1,279,031 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 97.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,328 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $125,090,000 after buying an additional 651,530 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,539 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $455,818,000 after buying an additional 625,959 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after buying an additional 600,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

