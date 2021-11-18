Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bird Global Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BRDS)

Bird Global Inc (NYSE:BRDS) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bird Global in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Bird Global (NYSE:BRDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.60).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bird Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BRDS opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. Bird Global has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $9.29.

Bird Global Company Profile

Switchback II Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Switchback II Corporation is based in Dallas, Texas.

