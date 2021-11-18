EQT Co. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get EQT alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on EQT from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on EQT from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.23.

NYSE:EQT opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. EQT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a positive return on equity of 1.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,692,270 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $594,170,000 after purchasing an additional 467,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of EQT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,588,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,207,000 after purchasing an additional 543,609 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the third quarter worth $169,716,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of EQT by 28.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,417 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in EQT by 1.0% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 4,876,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $99,774,000 after buying an additional 50,272 shares during the period. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EQT

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.