Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.04

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 18041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 148.15% and a negative net margin of 9,359.54%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eos Energy Enterprises news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $1,279,910.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 838,219 shares of company stock valued at $10,897,581 over the last quarter. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 81,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

