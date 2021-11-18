Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 7.8% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Entegris by 39.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Entegris in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.44.

Shares of ENTG opened at $152.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 4.12. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $87.98 and a one year high of $154.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

