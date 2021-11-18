Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $290.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Enphase Energy traded as high as $258.29 and last traded at $256.21, with a volume of 13918 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.59.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.59.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total transaction of $4,354,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock valued at $17,850,206. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 40.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 504,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,801,000 after buying an additional 146,542 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 130.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 138,343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,432,000 after buying an additional 78,327 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 75,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,143,000 after buying an additional 4,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 105.3% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,566,000 after buying an additional 17,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day moving average is $169.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

