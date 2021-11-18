Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price target increased by Cowen from $225.00 to $265.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ENPH. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.59.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $254.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.62, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.06 and its 200 day moving average is $169.73. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $260.56.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total transaction of $2,207,275.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,453 shares of company stock worth $17,850,206. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.