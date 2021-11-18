Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading Down 10%

Shares of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) dropped 10% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 7,860 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 161,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.08.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 11.08.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENOB. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $6,668,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $1,710,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Enochian Biosciences by 620.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the second quarter worth $580,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the first quarter worth $292,000. 5.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc is a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genetically modified cellular and immune-therapy technologies used for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Its pipeline consists of ENOB-HV-01, ENOB- HV-11, ENOB-HV-12, ENOB-DB-01, ENOB-DC-01, ENOB-DC-11, and ENOB-DC-21.

