Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 23,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 10,777 shares during the period.

MOO stock opened at $95.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.71. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $97.17.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

