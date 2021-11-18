Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,102 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,743,000. Diamondback Energy makes up about 1.4% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,134 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 111,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 44,263 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 159,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $15,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 32.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,140 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 683,953 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $64,215,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $107.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.56. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $117.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 165.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $286,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total value of $612,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,479,105. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

