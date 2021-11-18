Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Bath & Body Works accounts for approximately 1.2% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBWI. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $74.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. Bath & Body Works Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.20.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.22%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.15.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

