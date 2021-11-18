Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Set at C$13.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) received a C$13.50 price target from equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Enerplus to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.89.

ERF stock opened at C$12.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.78. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.01.

In other news, Senior Officer Jodine Julene Jenson Labrie acquired 4,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.47 per share, with a total value of C$29,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 82,468 shares in the company, valued at C$616,035.96.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

