Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) Shares Down 4.6%

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.21 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 11,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 11,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.30.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.07.

Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDVD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of bio-electronic approach to regenerative medicine. The firm also develops, manufactures and distributes evolutionary medical devices focused on the healing of wounds and reduction of pain, edema and inflammation on and in the human body.

