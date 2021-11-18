Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.70

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$6.70 and traded as high as C$7.35. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.14, with a volume of 359,682 shares traded.

EDR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 27.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.97.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

