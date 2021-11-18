Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) will post sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endeavor Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.36 billion and the lowest is $1.32 billion. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endeavor Group will report full-year sales of $4.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $4.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Endeavor Group.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 33.77.

EDR traded up 0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching 29.51. 3,440,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,479. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of 26.50. Endeavor Group has a fifty-two week low of 22.02 and a fifty-two week high of 33.20.

In other Endeavor Group news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 271,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.29, for a total transaction of 7,146,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,084,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $19,922,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $60,298,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

