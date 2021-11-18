Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Endava’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE DAVA traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $163.94. 137,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,094. Endava has a 52 week low of $60.01 and a 52 week high of $172.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 157.64, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.48.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Endava stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. 47.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.78.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

