Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 122,869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 125,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Encore Wire by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,251,000 after buying an additional 74,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $146.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.88. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $51.32 and a 52-week high of $146.99.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 42.52% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

