Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $363.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.28 million and the highest is $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.
Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter.
ECPG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 191,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
