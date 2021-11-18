Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $363.24 Million

Analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report sales of $363.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $351.28 million and the highest is $386.52 million. Encore Capital Group posted sales of $382.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,430,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,439,000 after acquiring an additional 81,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,186 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,218,000 after acquiring an additional 18,204 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,529,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,347,000 after acquiring an additional 62,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Encore Capital Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,443,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 115,522 shares in the last quarter.

ECPG traded up $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $59.38. 191,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.51. Encore Capital Group has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $60.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

