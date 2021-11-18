Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $49.69

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$49.69 and traded as high as C$51.32. Enbridge shares last traded at C$50.70, with a volume of 13,491,927 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.72.

Get Enbridge alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$102.72 billion and a PE ratio of 17.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$51.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

Enbridge Company Profile (TSE:ENB)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.