Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Short Interest Down 39.5% in October

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 384,100 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the October 14th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Elys Game Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ELYS opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.24% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Elys Game Technology will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ELYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Elys Game Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

