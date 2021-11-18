Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.00. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:ELOX opened at $0.87 on Thursday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $74.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.28.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 242.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares in the last quarter. 19.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of novel ribonucleic acid-modulating drug candidates. The firm focuses on the the formulation of medicines to treat rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead product candidate is ELX-02, a small molecule drug designed to restore production of full-length functional proteins.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.