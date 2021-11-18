Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Purchased by Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $261.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $138.92 and a 52-week high of $275.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Truist began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.18.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

