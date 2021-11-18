Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cerner by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,059,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,844,000 after acquiring an additional 260,136 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its stake in Cerner by 193.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 47,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 31,412 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its stake in Cerner by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 239,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after acquiring an additional 172,382 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cerner during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,830,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in Cerner by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 97,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after acquiring an additional 67,309 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cerner alerts:

In other Cerner news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CERN opened at $74.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $76.47. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 51.16%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CERN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.