Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to report earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.74) and the lowest is ($0.92). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.67) to ($2.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.43) to $1.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.91) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ELDN. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $15,146,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $2,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELDN stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.90. 104,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.33. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

