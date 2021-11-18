Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0173 on Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 20% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $309.73 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,906,799,068 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

