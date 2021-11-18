Electrolux (OTC:ELUXF) Trading Down 6.3%

Electrolux AB (OTC:ELUXF) dropped 6.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.49 and last traded at $21.49. Approximately 684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.93.

A number of research firms have commented on ELUXF. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Electrolux to a “sell” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded Electrolux to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Get Electrolux alerts:

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.30.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrolux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrolux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.