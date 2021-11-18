Eidelman Virant Capital Sells 2,000 Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eidelman Virant Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EGBN. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 180,148.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 740,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 740,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,595,000 after purchasing an additional 223,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,376,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after purchasing an additional 132,240 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,369,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,825,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,186,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $59.54 on Thursday. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 42.16% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

EGBN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

