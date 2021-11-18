Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.71 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 110.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in PayPal by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 424,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,752,000 after buying an additional 39,837 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 47,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,057 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of PayPal by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 282,691 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,399,000 after purchasing an additional 220,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Leeuwen & Company LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.64.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $7,840,273. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $8.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.01. 371,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,629,572. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.94. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.84, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.54 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

