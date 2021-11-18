Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 20,000 Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 215,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 211,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 10,726 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Republic First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of FRBK opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $205.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $4.61.

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $38.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.65 million. Republic First Bancorp had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 7.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic First Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of credit and depository banking services, through its subsidiary. It offers checking; savings; cash management; commercial, small business administration, and commercial real estate loans; mortgages; credit, debit, and gift cards; online and mobile banking; merchant services; and mobile deposit services.

