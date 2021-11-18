Eidelman Virant Capital Buys Shares of 13,575 Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Mercantile Bank by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Shares of MBWM opened at $36.55 on Thursday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $37.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.74 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Lonna Wiersma sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $92,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.