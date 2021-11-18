Eidelman Virant Capital Boosts Stock Position in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.06% of Horizon Bancorp worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kathie A. Deruiter sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $97,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Horizon Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of HBNC opened at $19.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $852.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.43 million. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 33.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Horizon Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

