Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders. Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boulder, United States. “

Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $20.86 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $40.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.77.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $199,689.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,405 shares of company stock worth $2,107,383 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the third quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,774 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 16.6% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,231,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,275,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

