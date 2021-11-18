Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.980-$3.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.71.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.06. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.99. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $225,489.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

