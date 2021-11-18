Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Probity Advisors Inc.

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 256.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Eaton by 473.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Eaton by 21.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Eaton news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ETN stock opened at $173.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eaton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

