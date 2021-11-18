Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

ECC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 255,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,131. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. Eagle Point Credit has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $15.23. The stock has a market cap of $492.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Eagle Point Credit’s previous — dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 9.5%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eagle Point Credit stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.21% of Eagle Point Credit worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

