Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) traded up 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.97 and last traded at $15.47. 5,587 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 208,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.19 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.19). As a group, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Susanna Gatti High sold 2,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total transaction of $42,206.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 3,204,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,988,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,288,000 after acquiring an additional 15,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,214,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,561,000 after acquiring an additional 340,910 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,121,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after buying an additional 85,666 shares during the period. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,530,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

