Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €44.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €44.15 ($51.94).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €38.52 ($45.32) on Wednesday. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €26.56 ($31.25) and a one year high of €44.08 ($51.86). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.