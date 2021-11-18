Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $20.12

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.21, with a volume of 206 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Sunday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.56.

The company has a market cap of $742.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $28.68.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.18 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 5,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $119,553.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $129,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,552 shares of company stock worth $1,580,955. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,104,000 after acquiring an additional 130,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,036,000 after buying an additional 38,074 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,053,000 after buying an additional 61,285 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,611,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,572,000 after buying an additional 123,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,353,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,788,000 after buying an additional 24,583 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

