Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Trading 4% Higher

Dr. Martens plc (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.54 and last traded at $5.53. 1,325 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.06.

Dr. Martens Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DOCMF)

Dr. Martens Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of footwear in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids and casual, and a complementary range of accessories. The company offers its products under Dr. Martens brand name. It operates Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.

