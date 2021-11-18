Dovu Market Cap Reaches $13.86 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, Dovu has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Dovu has a total market capitalization of $13.86 million and $101,948.00 worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dovu coin can currently be bought for $0.0194 or 0.00000033 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dovu alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.16 or 0.00047393 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.12 or 0.00222360 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Dovu Coin Profile

Dovu (DOV) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 714,812,517 coins. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dovu is blog.dovu.io . The official website for Dovu is dovu.io . Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dovu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dovu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dovu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.